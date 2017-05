× Buckingham Fountain open for the season

Another sign of summer is upon us: the re-start of Buckingham Fountain.

The Grant Park fountain was turned on at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

During the summer, the fountain runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., producing a major water display for 10 minutes of every hour, says the Chicago Park District. At dusk, a light and music display begins every hour on the hour.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3351745/3351745_2017-05-08-132645.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3