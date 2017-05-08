× Author Ronna Wineberg: “On Bittersweet Place”

Ronna Wineberg joined Rick Kogan to talk about her experience with writing her very first novel, “On Bittersweet Place,” which takes place in Chicago during the 1920s Jazz Age. The story chronicles the coming-of-age of Lena Czernitski, a young Russian Jew whose family left their homeland in the Ukraine and moved to Chicago. Ronna tells Rick how writing a novel differs from writing a short story and Rick reads a couple experts from the stimulating, image-filled book.