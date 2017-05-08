× After Hours with Rick Kogan Full Show 5/7/2017: Statue Stories, “Anatomy of Innocence” and “On Bittersweet Place”

Rick started the show out by introducing his new permanent producer, Lise Graham. Then, he takes an audio stroll through the city with the Statue Stories Chicago project, brought to the city by the Driehaus Foundation. Then, author Ronna Wineberg joined Rick to talk about her experience with writing her very first novel, “On Bittersweet Place,” which takes place in Chicago during the 1920s Jazz Age. Laura Caldwell joined Rick in-studio to talk about her new chilling collection of true stories, “Anatomy of Innocence: Testimonies of the Wrongfully Convicted.” Alongside her was Antione Day, whose story was told in the collection.