× What you need to know about Illinois Right to Know Act

Rick Pearson speaks to Michael Reever, Vice President of Government Relations for the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce this morning to discuss the group’s opposition to a bill that passed out of the Senate in Springfield involving personal data privacy.

