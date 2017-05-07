× WGN Radio Theatre #177: The Shadow, Duffy’s Tavern & The Saint

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 6, 2017. First: “The Shadow: Murders in Wax”. (07-23-38).Then, “Duffy’s Tavern with guest: Phil Baker.” (02-22-44. Lastly, “The Saint: The Schizophrenic Psychiatrist.” (09-18-49)

