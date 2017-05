× To Save or Sell the Thompson Center?

Rick and Chicago Tribune’s Bill Ruthhart discuss the dispute between Governor Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel over the proposed sale of the Thompson Center.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*