This is History: Cubs' Ernie Bank's 500th Home Run, Spaghetti-Os, Michael Jordan named NBA Rookie of the Year, Final Episodes of Cheers and Seinfeld

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about Ernie Banks’ 500th home run called by WGN’s Jack Brickhouse, the introduction of Spaghetti-O’s, Pope John Paull II being shot in 1981, the final episodes of ‘The Wonder Years’, ‘Cheers’ and Seinfeld and more.