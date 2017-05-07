The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 5/7/17

On this week’s edition of The Sunday Spin for 5/7/17:

Chicago Tribune reporter and good friend of the show Bill Ruthhart stops by. Bill wrote the definitive story of what’s at play in the dispute between Gov. Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel over the proposed sale of the Thompson Center, with the rhetoric ramping up between both politicians.

After that, Rick speaks to Mike Reever. He’s the vice president of governmental relations for the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and he’ll discuss the group’s opposition to a bill that passed out of the Senate in Springfield involving personal data privacy.

Then for our final guest, we have Democratic State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago. She sponsored the bill to end a trigger mechanism that supporters contend would make abortion illegal in Illinois if Roe v. Wade is overturned. It also would expand abortion coverage to Medicaid recipients and through state employee insurance. Gov. Rauner had backed such legislation as a candidate but now says that he opposes it.

