IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LONGINES - Always Dreaming, ridden by John Velazquez, wins the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Longines, the Swiss watch manufacturer known for its luxury timepieces, is the Official Watch and Timekeeper of the 143rd annual Kentucky Derby. (Photo by Diane Bondareff /AP Images for Longines)
The Excitement Of The Kentucky Derby With Eddie Olczyk
Blackhawks’ Color Analyst and NBC Sports Broadcaster Eddie Olczyk joins ‘Elton’ Jim Turano to break down yesterday’s Kentucky Derby. They talk about the exciting atmosphere at Churchill Downs, debate if Always Dreaming has a chance at winning the Triple Crown and ask the question of “what happened to the Blackhawks” in the playoffs.