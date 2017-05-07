× State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz reacts to Rauner’s threat to veto the HB40 bill: “I thought he was a pro-choice governor”

This morning, Rick sat down with Democratic State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago. She sponsored the bill to end a trigger mechanism that supporters contend would make abortion illegal in Illinois if Roe v. Wade is overturned. It also would expand abortion coverage to Medicaid recipients and through state employee insurance. Gov. Rauner had backed such legislation as a candidate but now says that he opposes it.

