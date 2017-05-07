American rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix performing with The Jimi Hendrix Experience at the Monterey Pop Festival, California, USA, June 18, 1967. (Bruce Fleming/AP Images)
Rolling Stone Magazine’s 50 Greatest Concerts Of Last 50 Years With Mick Kayler
Mick Kayler of the “Pop Culutre Club” joins ‘Elton’ Jim Turano to talk about Rolling Stone’s article about the 50 Greatest Concerts of Last 50 Years as well as the latest in the news of Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.