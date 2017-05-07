× OTL #551: Chicago Market Co-Op, Our food truck scene has stalled, How to get craft beer in a local bar

Mike Stephen chats with Chicagoist food editor Anthony Todd about the development of the Chicago Market, a new co-op grocery store that’s coming to Uptown; talks with Chicago Reader staff writer Julia Thiel about why Chicago’s once-promising food truck scene is having a rough time; and learns from Fooditor editor/publisher Michael Gebert about how your potentially favorite new beer gets into Chicago bars. Meanwhile, we discuss how Mike recently spoke at the NISPA (Northern Illinois Scholastic Press Association) high school journalism conference… about how much he loves tacos! This week’s local music is provided by The Bishop’s Daredevil Stunt Club.

