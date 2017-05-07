× Mike Veeck on fun, escapism at the ballpark: “Why can’t we all have an ‘adult’ free zone?”

Legendary baseball promoter Mike Veeck joins Dave Hoekstra to talk all things on and off the ball field including the challenge of speeding up the game’s pace of play while preserving the game’s natural ebb and flow, the 25th anniversary of his independent league team in the Twin Cities, the St. Paul Saints and collaborating with his co-owner Bill Murray, the possibility of bringing Minor League ball to Rosemont and the process of selling baseball on his core principle, “Fun is Good”.