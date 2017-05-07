× Matt Urmy’s ‘Out of the Ashes’: Tragedy and musical rebirth in Nashville

Singer/songwriter Matt Urmy joins Dave Hoekstra from Nashville to discuss his new album Out of the Ashes, one of the last records made by Country Music Hall of Fame producer Cowboy Jack Clement. He talks about Clement’s long career working with the like of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and countless others, and the tragic fire that claimed Clement’s Cowboy Arms studio, destroying decades of music and memorabilia including the unfinished tapes that would eventually be recovered and completed as Out of the Ashes.