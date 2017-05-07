× Legendary Comedian Rose Marie: Vaudeville’s Baby Rose Marie, The Chicago Mob, Nightclubs, The Early Days of Vegas, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’, ‘Hollywood Squares’

L egendary comedian and actress Rose Marie joins Dave Plier to talk about her nine-decade long career from here earliest days in vaudeville as the first world renowned child actress, performing for Al Capone and the Chicago mob, nightclubs, opening ’The Flamingo Hotel’ in Vegas, playing Sally Rogers on ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’, ‘Hollywood Squares’, Broadway and the movies.