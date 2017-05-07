× Debating last week’s ‘Last Jedi’ predictions, dumpster diving at Industrial Light and Magic, and more

Kyle Newman joins us this week to respond to F.J. DeSanto’s predictions about THE LAST JEDI, and talk about SWCO and STAR WARS REBELS. Voice actor Christopher Corey Smith (Luke Skywalker in Phineas and Ferb Star Wars) joins us to talk about his former life as a STAR WARS dumpster diver. Christopher tells us about his adventures growing up in the Bay Area during the production of THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK and finding amazing artifacts among the refuse at Lucas’s special effects company Industrial Light and Magic. Plus, The Beatles masterpiece “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” gets the STAR WARS treatment, “When The Galaxy Listens” finally gets released, and much more!