× Chicago reggae fixture Stann Champion: “Community is where are our listeners are, where you can be forever”

Dave Hoekstra talks with musician and founder of the Roots Rock Society, Stann Champion, who shares some live songs and talks about reggae in Chicago and Curtis Mayfield’s influence on Bob Marley, discovering the guitar as an outlet after moving to Chicago as a child, using his music as part of a healing process and as a means to strengthen your community, and his various charity projects like Champ Camp, where he mentors kids with music and basketball on the court at Arthur Ashe Elementary.