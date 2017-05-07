× Brian Noonan Show 5/7/17: Opera in Chicago and sports memorabilia

Brian and his producer discuss opera in Chicago, and several lucky listeners receive appraisal estimates for their sports memorabilia.

To kick off the show, Brian discusses his daughter landing an internship and the hilarious but complicated logistics his family had to quickly figure out in order to help make it possible. You’ll never guess how much it costs to have a car delivered halfway across the country!

Then, Cody Gough (Brian’s producer) gives a rave review of his first experience with the Chopin Theatre when he saw Chicago Fringe Opera’s production of William Bolcom’s 2007 comic gem “Lucrezia.” Brian, who has also recently become quite a theatre aficionado, classically spins the conversation into a hilarious discussion about of how he can procure opera glasses, a top hat, and a cape before he sees My Fair Lady at Lyric Opera later in May.

Appraiser Michael Osacky from Baseball in the Attic joins Brian in-studio to talk about sports memorabilia collecting, appraising items from listeners based on descriptions and photos. He talks about the authenticity of autographs, how much value they add to memorabilia and much more. Listener Curt Marcucci also brings some interesting items into the studio for appraisal, including tobacco and baseball cards and a couple bottles of wine signed by Ernie Banks (not to mention some great stories to accompany them).

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti discusses the latest legal news and answers questions from listeners, including one that turns into an interesting discussion about squatters, tenant rights and “adverse possession.”