WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with HHS Secretary Tom Price (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor, in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. In a big setback to the agenda of President Donald Trump and the Speaker, Ryan cancelled a vote for the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also called 'Obamacare.' (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Trumpcare: The New America
It’s now “Trumpcare,” and after votes, the House pushed a bill to abandon former president Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. President Trump says this certain this is the new great plan for America. Dr. Adam Gaffney from Harvard joins Matt Bubala to analyze this new health care plan.