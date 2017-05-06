× The Great Outdoors with Charlie Potter: Donald Hay, Executive Director of the Wetlands Research Foundation

This week, Charlie chats with Donald Hay, Executive Director of the Wetlands Research Foundation about the issues surrounding our country’s many wetland regions.

They discuss the current troubles in our management of our wetlands and water systems and the effects it can have on our everyday lives such as the quality and safety of potable drinking water.

With decades of experience in the subject, Hay gives his position on what we can do to keep our wetlands safe and improve our management of the wetlands.