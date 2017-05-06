The Beat Full Show (5/6/17): The most exciting three hours in sports (radio)

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 6: A view of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. Always Dreaming won, ridden by jockey John Velasquez. (Photo by Michael Noble Jr./Getty Images)

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat:  It’s Kentucky Derby day and lawyer, horse racing guru, and Harry’s brother Danny Teinowitz joins the show to break down the race ahead of Always Dreaming’s big win; Joe Maddon’s bullpen usage is under the microscope again; we hear from Bulls GM John Paxson on the state of the franshise and respond to some of his end-of-season presser; Jay Cutler is headed to the FOX booth and the guys weigh in on his viability as a TV personality; Carm talks to HOF pitcher Fergie Jenkins about the Adam Jones/Fenway Park incident and the issue of racism in sports, and more.

 