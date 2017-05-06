× The Beat Full Show (5/6/17): The most exciting three hours in sports (radio)

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: It’s Kentucky Derby day and lawyer, horse racing guru, and Harry’s brother Danny Teinowitz joins the show to break down the race ahead of Always Dreaming’s big win; Joe Maddon’s bullpen usage is under the microscope again; we hear from Bulls GM John Paxson on the state of the franshise and respond to some of his end-of-season presser; Jay Cutler is headed to the FOX booth and the guys weigh in on his viability as a TV personality; Carm talks to HOF pitcher Fergie Jenkins about the Adam Jones/Fenway Park incident and the issue of racism in sports, and more.