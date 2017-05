× Start Up Showcase 5 Good Minutes: How To Fund A Startup When Faced With Student Loan Debt

Scott shares a story about a parent who came up to him this past week asking about how her son can begin to build his startup company while facing a massive amount of student loan debt.

Scott talks about new “savings” apps such as ChangED and the simple method of just “delaying’ you student loan payments for now if you can build a startup you truly believe in.