President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama walk out prior to Obama's departure during the 2017 presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Jack Gruber-Pool/Getty Images)
Julia Macfarlane joins Matt Bubala for election talk
This week, the United States is discussing the House decision to repeal ObamaCare. In England and Scotland, London’s BBC News journalist Julia Macfarlane talks with Matt Bubala about local elections overseas.