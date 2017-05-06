Will Power celebrates with the trophy after winning race two of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit, Sunday, June 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Indy’s Will Power’s Two Loves: Music and Indy Car Racing
Will Power celebrates with the trophy after winning race two of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit, Sunday, June 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Indy Car Driver and 2014 Verizon Indy Car Champion Will Power talks with Dane Neal about growing up with a passion for racing and music, especially the drums, and his ability to live out both of his childhood dreams.