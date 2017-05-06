× Happy Cinco De Mayo! Steve Bernas from the BBB, The Political Round Table, Free Comic Book Day and Big Wig Taco’s brings in food to celebrate! | Full Show (May 5th)

Happy Cinco De Mayo! On tonight’s show we have Steve Bernas from the Better Business Bureau to discuss the organization and the importance of keeping companies responsible to their customers. We also welcome in the Political Round Table with Erik Elk, Ken Jakubowski, and Dave Lundy to take an expert look into the recent Healthcare Bill that was passed. It’s also Free Comic Book Day tomorrow – so we have Scott Perry (Artist Alley Talent Coordinator) to discuss the initiative. And to celebrate the holiday we have Juan Plascencia and J. Manolo Estrada from the new River North Restaurant, Big Wig Tacos to join in on the fun!

