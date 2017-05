× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/5/17: Uber Trouble, Food Scraps & Jobs Report

Closing out the week, Steve touched base locally with Andrea Hanis to discuss issues with Uber’s Grayball technology and how change is paying off student loans. Steve then chatted with Tom Gimbel about how to manage recent graduates, Mayor Charlie Pecaro of Highwood talked about the cities new effort to collect food scraps, and finally Mark Hamrick discussed the details of the jobs report & the positive news along with it.