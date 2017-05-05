× What will school curriculum look like in the Trump administration?

Brandon Wright, Editorial Director for the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, joins Justin to talk about the future of education in Illinois, the Every Student Succeeds Act, ways to improve the Illinois’ school accountability plan and what needs to be done to enhance school performance in the state.

