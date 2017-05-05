× Watch the ‘Rebel Force Radio’ behind-the-scenes documentary ‘When The Galaxy Listens’ featuring Wendy Snyder

Over a decade in the making, this is the story of Rebel Force Radio. Toronto filmmaker Sheldon Norton, with camera in hand, spent years following RFR hosts Jason Swank and Jimmy Mac to capture the passion, experiences, and accomplishments of two Star Wars podcast pioneers, along with their family and friends. Plus, hear from notable Star Wars personalities and fans from around the world. “When The Galaxy Listens” is the premiere of what will become a semi-regular web series to found on the RFR YouTube Channel.