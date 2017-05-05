× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Controversy surrounding a Stephen Colbert joke

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about ’13 Reasons Why’, Stephen Colbert’s controversial joke, the Chicago Cubs on ’60 Minutes’, the return of ‘Roseanne’, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m