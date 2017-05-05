× The Opening Bell 5/5/17: Avoiding Airline Scandals

The Fed left rates alone, Apple released interesting earnings, and everyone is looking towards the jobs report. A busy day for the economy so Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP, Profolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) discussed the latest from across the markets. Steve then caught up with Rick Seaney (CEO of Kingsview Asset Management) on the latest airline scandal, but more importantly, reminding passengers about tips and tricks for a safe and uneventful flight.