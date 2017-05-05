× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.05.17

John Williams calls upon you for answers when it comes to fixing his friend’s phone after running it through the washing machine. Then, Goodman Theatre Props Supervisor Alice Maguire describes the props that will be at the theatre’s huge giveaway tomorrow. Arrive early, since Alice warns that all supplies will likely run out by 9:30! The sweet Bob Newhart tells John a story about his connection to the Cubs. And, of course John addresses the health care bill, that has yet to pass in the Senate. Listeners tell us how they think the bill would affect them. Finally, our listener, Kevin, returns for the second week as contestant on Numbers in the News. Find out here if he’ll return next week, as well, or if you’ll get a chance to participate instead!