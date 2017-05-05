The Goodman Theatre, located in downtown Chicago, is seen Wednesday, March 24, 2004, before the showing gospel musical "Crowns." The theater is the city's most established theater with a $13.5 million annual budget and 26,250 subscribers and just one of a large diverse selection of small and large theaters in the Chicago area experienceing an explosion thirty years after America starting taking notice in the '70s. Outside of New York, no other American city can boast somany large and small theaters. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
The Goodman Theatre Prop Giveaway: 20 tables and even more doors!
The Goodman Theatre, located in downtown Chicago, is seen Wednesday, March 24, 2004, before the showing gospel musical "Crowns." The theater is the city's most established theater with a $13.5 million annual budget and 26,250 subscribers and just one of a large diverse selection of small and large theaters in the Chicago area experienceing an explosion thirty years after America starting taking notice in the '70s. Outside of New York, no other American city can boast somany large and small theaters. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
The Goodman Theatre Props Supervisor Alice Maguire tells John about original props that will be given away tomorrow morning, first come, first served. Find out in what plays the props were featured, and get in line at the theatre’s Scene Shop (363 W. Pershing Road) well before nine tomorrow!