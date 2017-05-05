× The Download Presents The Week That Was

“Chicago Newsroom” host Ken Davis and commentator and comedian Aaron Freeman join Justin to recap all the stories that were making news this week including the House passing a new healthcare bill, the awakening of the Trump administration, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launching a spy satellite, the clash over the sale of the Thompson Center, the continuing problem with violence in Chicago, President Obama’s paid Wall Street speech, President Trump’s fascination with Andrew Jackson, the massive James Webb Telescope completing its first round of tests, Stephen Colbert getting flak for a joke about President Trump and the Trump administration rolling back Michelle Obama’s push for healthy school lunches.

