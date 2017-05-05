× The Download Live from Cards Against Humanity!

On Friday evening, March 31st, Justin took The Download on the road for a special live show which took place at the Cards Against Humanity event space. It was a great night featuring interviews with State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss, Top Chef alum and Parachute chef Beverly Kim, former Second City legend and “30 Rock” actor Scott Adsit, comedy sketches from the hilarious Abby McEnany and Kevin Lampe and live music from the marvelous Taylor Bennett. Check out the photos here! We are looking forward to doing more of these throughout the summer so we hope you enjoy the show!

