× The Carry Out 5-5-17: “Jay Cutler would actually be a great sideline reporter since that is where he’s been for the last four years”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the continuing fallout from the House passing a new healthcare bill, former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page rebuking the Senate Intelligence Committee, Stephen Hawking moving up humanity’s deadline for escaping Earth, a leak from Amazon suggesting that a new version of Alexa is coming out with a video screen, Starbucks being sued over the Unicorn Frappuccino, Lagunitas being bought by Heineken, outdoor farmer’s markets opening in Chicago this weekend, former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler joining FOX Sports as a color commentator, the Cubs losing to the Yankees, the Sox taking on the Orioles, the Nashville Predators looking to close out their series against the Blues and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 opening this weekend.

