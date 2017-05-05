Ron Magers makes his picks for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby

Posted 5:41 PM, May 5, 2017, by , Updated at 05:20PM, May 5, 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 03: Classic Empire runs on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Retired ABC7 veteran newsman and horse racing guru, Ron Magers joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with a breakdown of the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Ron also presents his and the Great Swami’s picks to win the 143rd renewal of the greatest two minutes in sport.

