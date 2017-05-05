Ron Magers makes his picks for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby
Retired ABC7 veteran newsman and horse racing guru, Ron Magers joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with a breakdown of the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Ron also presents his and the Great Swami’s picks to win the 143rd renewal of the greatest two minutes in sport.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720