Numbers in the News 05.05.17

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Harry Styles of One Direction attends the BBC Music Awards at Genting Arena on December 10, 2015 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Harry Styles of One Direction attends the BBC Music Awards at Genting Arena on December 10, 2015 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Find out if last week’s reigning champion, Kevin, will return next week with even more pride than he had when he returned this week!