× Mastodon | Guitarist Bill Kelliher on guitar riffs “You know you have a good one when the hairs on you back stand up”

We had to bow down, because we are CERTAINLY not worthy!

Kevin and Michael are joined on the phone by Mastodon prog metal riff-lord Bill Kelliher! They talk about the ever elusive and ever mystical guitar riff, the early days of the band, the opening acts they hand selected to tour with in support of their latest album ‘Emperor of Sand’, his first concert, and so much more. Be sure to catch the guys with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles at the Aragon Ballroom on Saturday May 13th!

Listen To The Full Interview Right Here:

