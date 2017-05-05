× Healthcare Discussion…Is it a right or a privilege? We also have Chef Couper for National Burger Month, The “They Deserve More” Campaign, Scott Stantis and more! | Full Show (May 4th)

May the Fourth be with you! Tonight on Pretty late we engage in the Healthcare Discussion with Chicago Tribune cartoonist, Scott Stantis and Deborah Vines (The Answer) asking the question.. Healthcare, Is it a right or a privilege? We also have Chef Couper of Michael Jordan’s Restaurant for National Burger Month who brought in some tasty burgers for Patti and the crew. Then, Mark McHugh of the “They Deserve More” Campaign joins us to discuss the ongoing issue of helping those with special needs and disabilities in our community. Bess Boswell also joins us to add to the fun. All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the podcast right here:

