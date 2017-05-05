WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL) (L) speaks during a hearing before the House Select Committee on Benghazi October 22, 2015 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing to continue its investigation on the attack that killed Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans at the diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, on the evening of September 11, 2012. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Congressman Peter Roskam on passing of repeal and replace
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL) (L) speaks during a hearing before the House Select Committee on Benghazi October 22, 2015 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing to continue its investigation on the attack that killed Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans at the diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, on the evening of September 11, 2012. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Illinois Congressman Peter Roskam joins The Steve Cochran Show to discuss the passage in the House on Thursday of a measure to repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act.