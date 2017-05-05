× Bill and Wendy’s Cinco de Mayo extravaganza!

It’s Cinco de Mayo! To celebrate, Bill and Wendy invite the great mariachi group, Sones de Mexico, and Tamales restaurant owner, Jeff Gorbena. They talk about the history and true meaning of Cinco de Mayo, Mexican music, culture, and food, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m