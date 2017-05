× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 05-05-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy chat with Skip Haynes, of Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah, about ‘Lake Shore Drive’ being featured in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’, and they also talk about Bill’s list of the most ‘Chicago’ songs.

