× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/4/17: Workplace Perks, Apple Earnings & FDA Rulings

Earlier in the week Steve talked with Chicago Inno about a local startup that caught his interest, Buoy, so Liam Stanton (Co-founder of Buoy) stopped by to tell him more about how they are creating workplaces that don’t suck. Bill Geiger sat down with Steve to talk about in the ins and outs of retirement portfolios, Ian Sherr updated Steve on the latest earnings from Apple and Facebook earlier in the week, and Samantha Bomkamp chatted about the delayed ruling on chain restaurants, super markets and other food sellers mandatorily posting calorie counts on their menus.