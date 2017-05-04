× Will the Federal Reserve continue to raise interest rates?

Barry Sturner, founder of Townstone Financial, joins Justin to help us understand the latest real estate and economic news including what we need to know about The Fed possibly raising interest rates again, what it means when a politician says they want to “break up the big banks” and why he believes some regulations need to be loosened to help people get a mortgage.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio