What can we do about job flight in the Chicago area?

Alden Loury of the Metropolitan Planning Council and Rob Paral, an analyst and consultant with Rob Paral and Associates, join Justin to talk about a new Metropolitan Planning Council analysis that shows suburban municipalities that witnessed sharp declines in white population between 2000 and 2010 have continued to lose population, lose jobs or lose both since 2010, particularly in majority-black and majority-Latino suburbs.

