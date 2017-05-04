× Über Critic Patrick McDonald: There’s a controversy surrounding Wonder Woman’s armpits!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the one, the only, the Über Critic, Patrick McDonald! They talk about Patrick’s Chicago film tour, the Hollywood controversy surrounding Wonder Woman’s armpits, an unauthorized biography on Madonna, and more. He also shares his review for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’.

