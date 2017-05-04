× The Opening Bell 5/4/17: What You Should Know Before Diving Into A Small Business

If you are looking to buy a home, now is the time to act. Steve sat down with this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton (VP & Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank specializing in construction loans, jump mortgages and refinancing), to talk about the lowest rates of 2017 and other real estate trends. Steve then discussed the hardships that come along with owning a small business. Dave Hopson (Author of “Surviving the Business Storm Cycle: How to Weather your Business) told Steve about the struggles that come with scaling a business, updating technology, and even weather events.