The Mincing Rascals 05.04.17: A new health care bill, Trump Tower and James Comey

This week’s Mincing Rascals features WGN Radio’s John Williams and Steve Bertrand, and Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis. Hours before the House finalized its vote on the new health care bill, the group discusses what could happen if it passes both the House and the Senate. They debate the meaningfulness of Trump properties, as well as Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional statement about partisanship on that health care bill. And, do they agree on the likelihood for success of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, had she not been outed by FBI Director James Comey? Listen here to find out.

Scott recommends The Oatmeal, which offers a new way to consider the effects of politics on psychology.

Eric recommends “Can Walmart’s Expensive New E-Commerce Operation Compete with Amazon?”

Steve recommends “I Hung My Head” by Johnny Cash.

John recommends “On The Street Where You Live” by Willie Nelson.