The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.04.17

Today’s top story is the passing of the new health bill among House Representatives. As we wait for the Senate vote on the bill, Washington Post Health Policy Reporter Amy Goldstein gives John the ins and outs of the reformed version of the Affordable Care Act. Press Secretary Sean Spicer expressed concern for conditions like those of Jimmy Kimmel’s newborn son, but not everyone is buying his sentiment. And finally, should cursive writing still be an academic requirement? Listeners weigh in on all.