× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-4-17

We are cruising towards the end of the week with another terrific program for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with Alden Loury of the Metropolitan Planning Council about suburban job loss, the great actor Richard E. Grant tells us about his role in “My Fair Lady,” currently in production at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Chef Carrie Nahabedian discusses her great career in food, Townstone Financial’s Barry Sturner answers all of our real estate questions and we end the show with another spirited edition of “I Never!”

